PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the result for Class 8 and Class 10 board exam 2021. Punjab is the second state, after Bihar, to cancel board exams for classes 5, 8 and 10. The Class 12 board exam dates in Punjab have not been announced yet. The PSEB has, however, not yet activated the result link for students. Students will be able to see their PSEB board results from May 18 onwards on the official website – pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10, 8 Result 2021: Pass Percentage, Toppers and More

A total of 4,889 Schools given 100% result in Class 8. As many as 3,07,272 students had registered for class 8 of which 3,06,894 have passed the class and been promoted to the next class.

In Punjab Board Class 10 Result, 3,865 schools have given 100% result. As many as 3,21,384 students had registered for class 10 of which 3,21,163 have passed the class and been promoted to the next class, registering 99.93 per cent pass percentage.