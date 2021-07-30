PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021. Now that the results have been declared, the students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in. Notably, the results have been declared for 2,92, 683 students registered for PSEB class 12 this year. This year the pass percentage is 96.48 per cent which is 3.71 per cent more than the last year.Also Read - PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result 2021 DECLARED: 99.93% Pass Class 10 Exams. Details Here

Notably, the PSEB this year has prepared the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively. Also Read - Punjab PSEB Class 5 Exam 2021 Begins Today Amid Rising Corona Cases

Announcing the results, State Education Minister Inder Singla had said the Punjab School Education Board will draft the result based on an average 30 percent theory of the best three performing subjects in Class 10 and 30 percent weightage on the marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 percent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12. Also Read - PSEB Postpones Punjab Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2021; Check Fresh Date Sheet Here

Top five districts with pass percentages

Rank 1: Roop Nagar – 96.93%

Rank 2: Faridkot – 96.61%

Rank 3: Frizopur – 95.68%

Rank 4: Bathinda – 95.65%

Rank 5: Moga – 95.65%

PSEB 12th result 2021: Here’s how to check score

Step 1: Visit the websites pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it