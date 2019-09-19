PSEB Supplementary Exam Result 2019: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday announced results for class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. Candidates can check their result on pseb.ac.in, which is the official website of the PSEB.

The supplementary exams for class 10 were held in July and those for class 12 were held a month earlier.

Steps to check PSEB Supplementary Exam Result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB, i.e pseb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Result 2019

Step 3: Then, click on Punjab Class 10th/12th Supplementary Result

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The Punjab Board has also stated that it will allow students to appear for the exam again if they are not able to pass the same. Under a special scheme, called the ‘Matric/Senior Secondary Supplementary Golden Chance Exam (Reap/Improvement)’, the board will conduct exams for those students who got ‘reappear/compartment’ in their exams from March 2004 onwards.

To reappear, students will have to pay a fee of Rs 15,000.