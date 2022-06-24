Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Term 2 results anytime now. According to latest media reports, the PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Term 2 results will be declared on Saturday, June 25. However, the board has not made an official announcement yet.Also Read - Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 Date: PSEB Class 10, 12 Results to Release Soon; Details Inside

Once released, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Term 2 results on the board’s official website — pseb.ac.in. Students must note that the result link will be made active only after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the marksheet to the schools and students will have to collect them from there. Also Read - PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 Results 2022 Declared: Pass Percentage Recorded at 98.25%. Check Toppers’ List

PSEB Class 10 Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022, and the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022. Also Read - PSEB Class 10, 12 Result Expected in Last Week of June, Confirms Board Official

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: How to check scores online?

Visit the Punjab School Education Board’s official website — pseb.ac.in

Click on the link that says “PSEB 10th Result 2022” or “PSEB 12th Results 2022” on the homepage

Enter your roll/registration number

Click on the submit button

Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board’s Class 12Term 2 exams began on April 24 with a Home Science exam and will conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics and General Foundation Course exams. The PSEB had previously cancelled the Class 10 examination due to a coronavirus pandemic in the country.