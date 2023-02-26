Home

Education

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1500 Posts at pspcl.in. Check Details Here

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023: A total of 1500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

PSPCL Recruitment 2023: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), a power-generating and distributing organization of the Government of Punjab, has released a recruitment notification. Candidates who have completed ITI in WIREMAN/ELECTRICIAN trade will be hired for an Apprenticeship in the Lineman trade. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Corporation at pspcl.in or reg.pspclexam.in. A total of 1500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read: DU Recruitment 2023: Bharati College To Recruit 62 Assistant Professor. Pay Scale, Other Details Here

The last date to apply for the same is March 23, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here. You may like to read PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here Start date of receiving online applications 27.02.2023 Closing date of online registration and fee 27.03.2023

PSPCL Apprenticeship Vacancy Details

CATEGORY WISE BREAKUP OF SEATS FOR APPRENTICESHIP IN LINEMAN TRADE CATEGORY WISE BREAKUP OF SEATS FOR APPRENTICESHIP IN LINEMAN TRADE Category No. of seats GENERAL 904 SCHEDULED CASTE (SC) 371 BACKWARD CLASS (BC) 148 PWD-Person with Disability

(Partially Deaf/Hearing Handicapped only) 77 (59+18 carry forward from previous session 2021-22)

PSPCL Apprenticeship Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidate must have done ITI in WIREMAN or ELECTRICIAN Trade (Certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/SCVT). For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared below.

PSPCL Apprenticeship Job Notification PDF Direct Link

PSPCL Apprenticeship Stipend

As per Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rule, 1992 as amended from time to time. Current stipend is Rs. 7700/per month.

PSPCL Apprenticeship Age Limit

As per Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 as amended from time to time. The minimum age as on 01.02.2023 for eligibility for this apprenticeship training is 18 years.

How to Apply For PSPCL Apprenticeship Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 27, 2023, through the official website — pspcl.in or reg.pspclexam.in.

