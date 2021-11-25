PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has released a recruitment notification on its official website for Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. A total of 600 vacancies will be filled through this apprenticeship training. Candidates can apply online on the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, pspcl.in.Also Read - OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced For Laboratory Technician Posts at osssc.gov.in | Registration Begins From Dec 1

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The online registration begins on November 24, 2021.

The deadline to register online is December 15, 2021.

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited(PSPCL), pspcl.in.

Click on the notification that reads, ”Apprenticeship Training of Lineman Session 2021.”

A new window will open up.

Now click on the ”New Registration” option.

Alternatively, in order to register, candidates can click on the direct link given here: Direct Link Available Here

Enter credentials such as name, Aadhar number, and mobile number to register.

Verify OTP and then fill the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Application form for future reference.

Before applying for the post, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, reservation of the posts, and selection process in the detailed notification. Click Here

In case of any query, a candidate can contact RA-9646009128 from 9 AM to 5 PM on working days. The selection will be based purely on a merit basis. The merit will be made as of Wireman or per marks obtained in ITI Electrician trade.