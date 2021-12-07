PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab(SSSB Punjab) is likely to release the admit card for various posts including Clerk, IT Clerk, and Accounts Clerk Posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card(once released) from the official website of SSSB Punjab, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB exam will be held on December 11, 2021, for IT and Accounts, and December 12, 2021, for Clerk Posts.Also Read - Bihar 67th Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed; Notification Out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ”Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated Written Examination on dated 11.12.2021 for advertisement no. 18 of 2021 (Clerk IT) and 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts) and Written Examination dated 12.12.2021 for Advertisement no. 17 of 2021 (Clerk) !!NEW!!”

A new window will be open.

Enter credentials such as ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Your PSSSB Admit card will open on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the PSSSB Admit Card for future reference.