Punjab PSSSB Answer Key 2021: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab(SSSB Punjab) on Wednesday released the PSSSB Answer Key 2021. The answer key has been released for Clerk, IT Clerk, and Accounts Clerk Posts. Candidates who have appeared for the PSSSB Clerk Examination can download the Answer Key from the official website of the Board, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to follow the steps given below to download the PSSSB Answer Key 2021.

Punjab PSSSB Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

Go to the official website of Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Now click on the link that reads, ‘ ’05-01-2022 – Click Here to download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Key for the exam dated 11/12/2021 and 12/12/2021 regarding Advertisement No. 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021 ,”available on the ” Current News ” Section.

,”available on the ” ” Section. Enter the login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Save, Download Punjab Clerk Answer Key, and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The examination for IT clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts was held on December 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the exam for the Clerk post was conducted on December 12, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3169 vacant posts will be filled. The Punjab Clerk Application process has begun on October 23, 2021. The deadline to submit the application form was on November 26, 2021. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given below to download the PSSSB Answer Key 2021.

Click Here to Download the PSSSB Answer Key 2021