PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Apply Online: Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has opened applications for candidates to apply for Clerk (Legal) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website – sssb.punjab.gov.in – latest by 10 May 2021. The Punjab SSSB exam will be held for recruitment in around 160 posts. Candidates need to pay the application fee by May 13, 2021. Also Read - SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link to Download Result And Other Details

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates need to have a graduate degree in Law

Qualify a competitive test by PSSSB

Qualify a written test in Punjabi and English typing at the speed of 30 words per minute.

Age limit – 18 to 37 years.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General category – Rs 1,000

SC/ST/OBC – Rs 250

Ex-Servicemen & Dependent – Rs. 200.

Handicapped – Rs. 500.

PSSSB application fees have to be paid via online mode. Also Read - UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Job description