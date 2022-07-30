PSSSB Clerk result 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board(PSSSB) has declared the result of the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT, and Clerk Accounts. Registered candidates can download their results from the official website of the Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 Results Likely to be Declared on August 06 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download

As per the earlier notification, the PSSSB Clerk typing test was held between July 22 to 26, July 2022. The Board has conducted the written exams for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT, and Clerk Accounts in December 2021. The result for the same was announced in May 2022. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Results” section. Now click on the link that reads, “Public Notice regarding result of Type Test (22/07/2022 to 26/07/2022) for Advertisement No. 17/2021 (Clerk). “ Similarly, depending upon your post, click on the other links. A new PDF Document will appear on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your name, marks, and other details. Download the PSSSB Clerk result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.