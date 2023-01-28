PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1317 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Deets Inside

Top Recommended Stories
PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the fireman and drivers/operator posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 28, 2023. “Detail Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023),” reads the official notification. A total of 1317 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check the details below.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Last date to apply: February 28, 2023.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancies
- Driver/Operator: 326 posts
- Fireman positions: 991 posts
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria through the recruitment shared below.
Download Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
PSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2023, through the official website — sssb.punjab.gov.in.
- Go to the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the “CLICK HERE to apply for Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023)”
- Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application.
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
- Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
