PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Direct Link Here

PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Admit Card 2022 at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Eligible candidates can check and download PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: The Board will conduct the examination for the post on November 13, 2022.

PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Admit Card 2022 at sssb.punjab.gov.in: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Forest Guard today November 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The Board will conduct the examination for the post on November 13, 2022. “Your are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 11th November 2022 , to Know your Examination Centre Address details,” reads the official statement.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “07-11-2022 – CLICK HERE to download Admit Card for the written examination dated 13-11-2022 for the post of Forest Guard (Advt. No. 07/2022).’

The link is in the left corner under the “Current News” section.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

Your PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.