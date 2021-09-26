New Delhi: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, PSSSB admit card 2021 has been released for several posts such as Excise and Taxation Inspector Post, Block level Industrial Officer, and senior Industrial Promotion officer. Eligible candidates are requested to download their admit cards from Monday(Sept 27) after 11 am. The exams for the various post will be held on Oct 3. Candidates can check the latest updates by visiting the official website ssbpunjab.gov.in.Also Read - JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 to be Released Soon at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Exam Pattern, Steps to Download Hall Tickets

The candidates must note that the admit card has been released for a total of 168 posts. As per the official notice issued by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, eligible candidates need to carry the original printout of their admit card with identity proof to the exam. According to the issued notice, the admit card should have a photograph of the candidate. The photograph should be self-attested. A self-declaration form should also be carried by the examinee. The reporting time is 9 am. None of the candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am. The examination will be held from 11 am and will end at 1 pm.

PSSSB Admit card 2021: Steps to Download

Here are the steps through which the eligible candidates can download the admit card.

Visit the official website of PSSSB- sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the notification ”Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Blok Level Extension Officer/ Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/ Excise and Taxation Inspector.

Candidates will find a new window from where they will have to fill in their login credentials such as user name and password.

Download, Save the copy of the admit card for future reference.

No candidate will be allowed to take a calculator or any stationery objects such as a pen pencil, eraser inside the examination hall. Candidates should shoes and footwear that have thick soles. The duration of the examination is two hours. The PSSSB exams will be held in both languages English and Punjabi. Negative marking is allowed for every wrong answer. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.