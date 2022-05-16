PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, PSSSB has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 238 Clerk posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 15 up to 5:00 PM. It is to be noted that the last date for submission of the application fee is June 18, 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2022: Registration For 80 Posts Begins at bdl-india.in| Details Inside

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins from: May 15, 2022

The online application ends: June 15, 2022

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Clerk: 238 posts

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfill the education qualification

Should be a Law Graduate from a recognized university or institution. Qualifies a competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority; and qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute.

For more details, check the official notification shared below:

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online For PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 15, 2022, through the official website —sssb.punjab.gov.in.