PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Direct Link Here

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Candidates between the ages of 18 and 37 years can apply online for the recruitment of Laboratory Attendant, Lab Assistant and various posts in various departments.

The online application portal for PSSSB recruitment will remain open till September 22.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: The online application process for the recruitment of Laboratory Attendant, Lab Assistant and various posts in various departments under Advt No 04/2023 has been started by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). Interested candidates can visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in and register for the vacancies. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the vacancies is till September 22 (up to 5:00 PM). The PSSSB recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 95 vacancies for the posts Lab Attendant, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Fisheries Officer and others in various departments.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the posts must be between the age group of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. However, upper age limit relaxations are applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: To apply for the post, applicants must have qualified the Matriculation exam or its equivalent in the official language of the state.

Other than this, post-wise educational qualifications are in the official notification of the PSSSB. Candidates can also find information related to pay scale, physical eligibility criteria, and reservations/relaxations.

Direct link to PSSSB Group C recruitment notification

https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/Downloads/2023/Detailed%20Advt%2004-2023%20final.pdf

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General and unreserved categories candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 at the time of registration. While the application fee for SC/BC and Economically Weaker Section category candidates is Rs 250. Specially-abled candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500. Lastly, for ex-servicemen and dependents candidates, a fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Applications’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on Advertisement number 04/2023 and go through the notification carefully.

Step 4: Register yourself and login to your account.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents as directed.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee and hit submit.

Step 7: Download the submitted form for future reference.

Direct link for PSSSB Group C posts 2023 is here.

http://97.74.80.25:8081/2304/

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

