PSTET 2018: The registration for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test has begun. The PSTET 2018 exam will be conducted on December 15, 2019, stated a report.

Here’s How to Register For PSTET 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – pstet.net.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New User’ option.

Step 3:Enter all the required details including your name, e-mail address, mobile number and security code for registration.

Step 5: Now click on the ‘Registered User’ tab after submitting the correct details.

Step 6: Fill in the application form carefully.

Step 7: Scan and upload your photograph (with a maximum file limit of 50 kb) and signature ( with a maximum file limit of 20 kb).

Step 8: Now pay the application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Step 9: Click on ‘Save confirmation’ in the page.