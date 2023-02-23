Home

Education

PSTET 2023 Application Process Underway at pstet.pseb.ac.in; Exam on March 12

PSTET 2023 Application Process Underway at pstet.pseb.ac.in; Exam on March 12

PSTET 2023 Application Form: Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

PSTET 2023 registration begins at pstet.pseb.ac.in; Apply till February 28

PSTET 2023 Application Form: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has started the application process for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023). Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in. The registration process will end on February 28. PSEB will conduct the Punjab TET examination on March 12, 2023.

PSTET 2023 Registration: Who Can Apply?

According to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, candidates who passed D.El.Ed. Course / B.Ed. Course or appearing in the course can appear in the examination.

You may like to read

PSTET 2023 Application Form Direct Link

PSTET 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates appearing from states (other than Punjab Domicile) will be considered only in the General Category with regard to fees. The same fee which is fixed for the General Category candidate (i.e. Rs. 1000/- separately each for Paper I and Paper II), is to be charged from candidates of other states.

Registration Fee (Non-refundable and Non-transferable) Category* Paper 1 Paper 2 Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 General /OBC 1000/- 1000/- 2000/- SC / ST / Differently Abled 500/- 500/- 1000/- Ex-Servicemen** (Self) Nil Nil Nil

Step by Step guide to fill PSTET Application Form 2023

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Click on the ‘PSTET application form 2023’ link available on the homepage.

Enter the required details and generate login credentials.

Login into your account using generated credentials and fill out the online application as instructed.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and download the fee receipt.

Submit the PSTET 2023 application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination held to certify candidates’ eligibility to teach in PSEB-affiliated schools. The examination is conducted in two parts: Paper 1 for candidates who want to teach in grades 1–5, and Paper 2 for candidates who want to teach in grades 6–8. For more updates related to the examination, please visit the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.