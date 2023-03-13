Top Recommended Stories

Punjab PSTET 2023 Exam Cancelled After Allegations Of Answers Printed On Question Paper; Re-Examination to Be Held Soon

Punjab PSTET 2023 Exam Cancelled Latest Update: The exam was cancelled after several candidates claimed that correct answers were printed on the PSTET question paper.

Updated: March 13, 2023 12:52 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Punjab PSTET 2023 Exam: The date for the PSTET re-exam will be notified in due course of time.

Punjab PSTET Exam 2023: The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) which was conducted on Sunday (March 12) has now been cancelled. The exam was cancelled after several candidates claimed that correct answers were printed on the PSTET question paper. Following reports of irregularities, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter,” To maintain complete fairness in our examination process, a PS level probe has been ordered to look in to PSTET exam conducted by a third Party with A++ NAAC grade i.e. GNDU.Accountability will be fixed & those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence.”

CHECK Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Statement on PSTET Exam

PSTET Re-Examination Without Any Fee, Claims Guru Nanak Dev University

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), the exam conducting body, has announced that a re-examination will be conducted for all candidates. No fee will be charged to the affected candidates. “Further, GNDU has regretted & will re-conduct the exam without any fees. In future, have ordered my department to have a suitable clause for compensation in the MOU’s signed with third parties for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should candidates suffer,” added Harjot Singh Bains. The date for the PSTET re-exam will be notified in due course of time.

Why is PSTET Conducted?

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination that is conducted to certify candidates’ eligibility to teach in PSEB-affiliated schools. There will be two papers of PSTET. Paper 1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to V (Primary Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualifications. Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII (TGT -Trained Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualifications.

Published Date: March 13, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 12:52 PM IST

