PSTET Admit Card 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards for Punjab State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2019 exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of Punjab TET – pstet.net.

Candidate must note that the last date to download the PSTET Admit Card 2019 is Sunday, December 22, i.e., the date of the exam. Anyone who forgets to carry the admit card along with other required documents will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

Follow the steps to download your PSTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab TET, i.e., pstet.net

Step 2: Click on the respective ‘Admit Card’ tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth along with the captcha code

Step 4: Check your details on the Admit Card. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The exam refers to the 2018 edition of teacher recruitment in Punjab, scheduled to be conducted in December. The registrations were held in the month of November. Notably, the 2017 edition of PSTET was held on February 25, 2018.