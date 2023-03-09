Punjab PSTET Exam on March 12; Check Paper Pattern, Admit Card on pstet2023.org

Punjab PSTET Admit Card 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the examination for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) on March 12, 2023. Candidates who have filled up the PSTET Application form can download their PSTET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pstet2023.org. “Link for downloading Admit Card for PSTET-2023 shall be available under candidate’s login area from 9th March 2023 (THURSDAY) 9 AM,” reads the official statement.

Punjab PSTET Exam Pattern

There will be two papers of PSTET. Paper 1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to V (Primary Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualifications. Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII (TGT -Trained Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualifications.

Punjab PSTET Exam Pattern: Check details for Paper 1(for Classes 1 to V)

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Structure and Content

Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs – 30 Marks

Language I (Punjabi): 30 MCQ – 30 Marks

Language II (English): 30 MCQ – 30 Marks

Mathematics: 30 MCQ – 30 Marks

Environmental Science: 30 MCQ – 30 Marks

For more details, refer to the information bulletin shared below.

PSTET 2023 Information Bulletin – Direct Link

How to Download PSTET 2023 Admit Card?

Visit the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

Look for PSTET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your PSTET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination held to certify candidates’ eligibility to teach in PSEB-affiliated schools. For more details, visit the official website.