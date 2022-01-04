PSTET Answer Key 2021: The Punjab School Education Board on Tuesday released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET 2021 Paper 2 Answer Key on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the latest updates of PSTET Answer Key from the official website of Punjab School Education Board, pstet.pseb.ac.in. Note, Candidates can raise objections, if any against the PSTET Answer key from January 4 to January 7, 2022. The exams were held on December 24, 2021.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts; Apply Latest by Jan 27

The last date to raise objections: January 7, 2022.

The final answer key will be released on January 17, 2022.

The PSTET Result will be declared by: January 24, 2022.

Visit the official website of PSTET, pstet.pseb.ac.in. Click on the ‘Registered User‘ option available on the homepage. Alternatively, candidates can click on the ‘‘Grievance portal link.” Now click on the Answer Key option/OMR Sheet /Query Portal,” option. Enter your required credentials such as registration number and password. After providing all the required credentials, click on the login button. Save, Download the PSTET Answer Key 2021. Take a printout of the PSTET Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Know Fee to Raise Objection

Note, the facility of raising the objections to challenge the answer key will be available till January 7, 2022. For every objection, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 450. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories will pay Rs 300 per objection. Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying any fee.