PSTET Answer Key 2021: The Punjab School Education Board on Tuesday released an important notice regarding the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the notice, candidates can raise objections, if any against the PSTET Answer key from December 30, 2021. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the latest updates of PSTET Answer Key from the official website of Punjab School Education Board, pstet.pseb.ac.in. The exams were held on December 24, 2021.

Note, the facility of raising the objections to challenge the answer key will be available till January 2, 2022. For every objection, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 450. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories will pay Rs 300 per objection. Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying any fee.

PSTET 2021 Answer Key: How to Download

Visit the official website of PSTET, pstet.pseb.ac.in. Click on the ‘Registered User‘ option available on the homepage. Enter your required credentials such as registration number and password. After providing all the required credentials, click on the login button. Save, Download the PSTET Answer Key 2021.

Candidates can also check the official notice issued by the Punjab School Education Board.

Click Here: PSTET Answer Key Grievance Notice PDF

The exam was held offline in two shifts across various exam centres in the state. The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET is a state-level examination that is once a year. The PSTET admit cards was released on December 16, 2021, while the online application form began from November 25 and continued till December 08, 2021.