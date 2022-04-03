PSTET Result 2021-2022: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB on Sunday released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2021-22) result. Those who have appeared for the exam can download the result through the official website of PSTET i.e. pstet.pseb.ac.in. The Board has conducted the PSTET exam on December 24, 2021. The answer key for the same was released in the month of January 2022.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 260 Posts Begins at barc.gov.in| Here's Direct Link
Step by Step Guide to Download PSTET Result 2021
- Visit the official website of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test at, pstet.pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the PSTET result link.
- Enter the required credentials such as application number, password or Roll Number, and Date of Birth to log in.
- Your PSTET Result 2021-2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download the PSTET Result and take a printout of it for future use.