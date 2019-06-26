PU BA LLB Result 2019: Panjab University is likely to declare the results of an undergraduate law course for admission to 597 seats on Wednesday, i.e., June 26. Candidates who took up the PU LLB Exam 2019 can check their qualifying status once the results are declared on the official website of the varsity, i.e., puchd.ac.in.

Follow the steps given below to check PU BA LLB Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says, ‘PU BA LLB 2019 Result’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including your application number and click the submit button.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your results, download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The PU LLB 2019 Entrance Examination was conducted on June 22 in a computer-based format.