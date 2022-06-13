Karnataka PUC Results 2022: The Pre University Examination Board, PUE Karnataka is likely to announce the Karnataka PUC Result 2022 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the PUC Results 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. PUC Result 2022 date not announced as yet.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow: Students Can Check Score on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

According to the reports, the board is likely to announce the results before or by June 20. Final date, however, is expected to be confirmed by the board. Karnataka PUC Exams 2022 were conducted from April 22, 2022 to May 18, 2022. About 6 lakh students appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations every year. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Releasing in May, Answer Keys On This Date At sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The candidates must note that the board has not declared any official date for the announcement of the results. Official announcement is often made a day before the declaration of the result. To recall, in 2019, the examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 18 and the results were declared on April 15. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 ANNOUNCED At karresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scores Here | Direct Link Inside

The 2nd PUC results for 2020 were delayed due to COVID and exams were cancelled in 2021 for the same reason. Prior to 2019 also, the results were often released within 4 weeks.