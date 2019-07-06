PUCET 2019: The Panjab University has announced the PUCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 on its official website, i.e., cetug.puchd.ac.in.

Candidates who had taken up the PUCET entrance examination 2019 and attended the counselling this year are requested to check their PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019 at the website of the varsity.

Here’s How to Check the PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Panjab University – cetug.puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.

Step 4: A pdf containing the name and roll number with alotted seats will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

Step 6: Here’s the direct link to download the PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019 – cetug.puchd.ac.in.

Notably, the Panjab University has begun the application process for the PUCET UG programmes from May 22 onwards at its official website. Candidates must now confirm their seats as the authority has already released the allotment list.