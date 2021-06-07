Puducherry: A day after Tamil Nadu, Puducherry has announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams for Plus Two students in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the official order of the Puducherry government, the Plus Two Public Examination 2021 has been cancelled in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Also Read - Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled; Modalities Being Worked Out, Says State Education Minister

The Union Territory of Puducherry does not have its own state board and all schools in the district are affiliated with the Tamil Nadu education board. As a result, with the cancellation of the TN HSE Exam 2021, the Puducherry exam order was imperative.

The cancellation of Puducherry board exams 2021 has brought relief to as many as 12,353 Class 12 students in Puducherry and 2,321 in Karaikal who were registered for the Plus Two board exams 2021.

Last Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that all students from Classes 1 to 8 in all schools will be considered “pass”.