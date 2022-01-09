Puducherry: Amid the rising covid cases in the Union territory, the Puducherry government on Sunday ordered the closure of the schools for classes 1-9. According to the order released by the government, online classes will continue.Also Read - Assam HSLC Routine 2022: SEBA Announces Class 10 HSLC Date Sheet on sebaonline.org | Check Details Here

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam in a release said that online classes would resume for students of Classes 1 to 9 as the holiday has been declared for these classes from tomorrow until further orders.

Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the government has earlier issued a series of guidelines which also included that the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, and auditoriums will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Earlier today, Puducherry reported 444 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The 444 infections took the overall tally in the union territory to 1,30,722, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here. No fatality was reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday. The death toll stands at 1,882.

Sriramulu said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,202 were spread over Puducherry (350), Karaikal (84), Mahe (nine) and Yanam (one). The number of active cases stood at 1,250 with 100 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,150 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 13.87 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.44 per cent and 97.60 per cent respectively, he added. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Health Department told the news agency PTI that the number of fresh cases was likely to increase further. “We have recommended to the government to close schools now conducting classes for students of standards one to nine,” the spokesperson said.

“It has been found that by and large the ailment spreads from children to elders,” the spokesperson said and added that it had therefore been recommended to the government to cancel the classes until further orders. The government has already dispensed with the physical conduct of the 25th National Youth Festival and has announced that it would be inaugurated on January 12 by Prime Minister through the virtual mode from Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)