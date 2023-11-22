Home

School Holiday Declared in Puducherry Due to Heavy Rains, Here’s When Classes Will Resume

Puducherry Education Minister A Namachivayam said a holiday has been announced for all government and private schools on 22 November due to heavy rains in the region. .

Puducherry: Puducherry Education Minister A Namachivayam on Wednesday said due to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Puducherry for 22 November.

Due to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Puducherry today (22nd November): Education Minister A Namachivayam — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Earlier this month, schools and colleges in Chennai and Puducherry were closed as heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu and the whole region.

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade in a statement said school holiday has been declared on Tuesday (November 14) evening due to the ongoing rainfall. Schools were closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Puducherry on November 15, 2023.

The development come as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Puducherry and issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. As per the IMD, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy rainfall, about 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd,” the IMD said on X.

It should be noted that several regions in the south part of the country have been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall from the past few days resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.

Earlier in the day, heavy rains lashed various parts of Tamil Nadu, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in many places.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has attributed the rainfall to two weather systems that would largely influence the widespread rain in the region.

The weather office said the cyclonic circulation persisting over the Comorin area and another circulating over Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu Coast would trigger steady rains over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.