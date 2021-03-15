Puducherry: Puducherry Directorate of School Education has declared “All Pass” and promoted students across Class 1 to Class 9 in the current batch in view of the difficulties caused by coronavirus. The Puducherry government, however, said that a ‘stress-free assessment’ will be conducted for one day in the last week of March. Puducherry schools function till March 31 for classes 1 to 9 following which the summer vacation begins from April 1. Also Read - Prove Corruption Charges or Face Criminal Defamation Suit, Narayanasamy Hits Back at Amit Shah

The union territory of Puducherry logged 14 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 40,044 on Monday, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 186 while 39,186 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, Mohan Kumar said, adding the overall COVID-19 tally was 40,044.