Puducherry Schools To Remain Closed For 11 Days Amid H3N3 Virus Spike. Check Details Here

All schools in Puducherry will remain closed for 11 days starting from Thursday amid spike in H3N3 virus cases.

Puducherry schools will remain closed from March 16 to March 26, state education minister A Namassivayam said.

New Delhi: All schools in Puducherry will remain closed for 11 days starting from Thursday amid spike in H3N3 virus cases. It will remain closed from March 16 to March 26, Puducherry education minister A Namassivayam said.

Puducherry has reported 79 cases of influenza cases belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype so far, a health official said on Saturday. However, no death due to H3N2 was reported.

Advising people not to panic, Puducherry’s Director of Medical Services G Sriramulu said the health department has made arrangements at hospitals and primary health centres to keep a check on rising cases. Special booths were opened in the outpatient departments (OPDs) in the hospitals and treatment was also available for those turning up with symptoms of the influenza virus, he said.

“We have taken all preventive steps to ensure that the virus does not spread,” Sriramulu said asking the public to follow guidelines that were recommended for the Covid pandemic, including washing hands, wearing face masks and avoiding crowded places.

Meanwhile, Telangana announced half-day classes across the state from Wednesday in the wake of the state experiencing rising temperatures. “All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby informed that the half days will commence from March 15 untill the last working day which is April 24, 2023,” an official notification from the Director of School Education said.

The official notification further stated that Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under Government Government aided and Private management shall function as half-day schools from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Mid-day meals shall be provided at 12:30 PM. However, the special classes for preparing Class X students for the SSC Public Examination shall continue. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres will function from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

