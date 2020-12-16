School Reopening News: At a time when a number of states are planning to open schools, the Puducherry government on Wednesday decided to reopen schools in the state from January 4. However, these classes will be held from 10 AM till 1 PM. As per the announcement, students of Class 1 to 12 will come to school from January. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Assam From New Year; Govt to Issue SOPs Soon

Giving further information, Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan said that full-day classes would start from January 18. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Odisha From January; Semester Exams to be Postponed

“Schools to reopen for students of Class 1 to 12 on Jan 4. Initially, schools would have half-day with classes from 10 AM to 1 PM and full-day classes would start from January 18. Classes of final year UG and PG students to commence from December 17,” Kamalakannan said. Also Read - Schools in Haryana to Reopen From Dec 14, COVID-19 Test Report Must For Students

Even though the colleges in the state will reopen from tomorrow, only research scholars, final year PG and UG students will be allowed to visit colleges and university campuses in the state. this is being done keeping in view the coronavirus cases in the sate.

On the other hand, the Puducherry government has asked all educational institutions to strictly follow the guidelines and precautionary protocols prescribed by the health department. As part of this, wearing of masks, social distancing and following basic hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes will be a must.

On Wednesday, Puducherry reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, 28 discharges and 1 death. However, total positive cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 37,582 till date, including 299 active cases, 36,661 recoveries and 622 deaths.