Puducherry: The Government of Puducherry on Friday decided to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions. In the notice issued, the government has directed all the heads of the schools to carry out preparatory works before September 1. They have also been asked to follow all the SOPs set by the government.Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Makes Big Announcement, Says State Task Force Not in Favour of Resuming Classes Before Diwali