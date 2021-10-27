Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 8 from November 8, as announced by the State Education Minister, A Namassivayam on Wednesday.Also Read - Delhi Schools To Reopen From November 1 For All Classes, Physical Attendance Voluntary

While addressing the media persons, the education minister said that the classes will be held on alternate days in both state and private schools in the Union Territory. He said that classes for standards 1,3,5, and 7 will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and classes for 2,4, and 8 would be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Also Read - Delhi School Reopening News: Expert Panel of DDMA Recommends Resumption Of Classes 6-8 at 50% Capacity

The minister said that classes for urban areas will be conducted from 9 AM to 1 PM and in rural areas from 9:30 AM to 1: 30 PM. The minister said that students can also attend online classes and that there are no compulsions for the students to attend classes physically. He further added that the lessons will be available on the YouTube channel of the education department. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Close Between These Dates. Details Here

Namassivayam added that the education department is considering to conduct full-day classes for 9-12 classes. He said that there would not be any mid-day meals for students of Classes 1 to 8. However, the minister said that there would be free bus services for the children to attend schools.

Coronavirus cases in Puducherry Region

Earlier, Puducherry reported a total of 40 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Tuesday raising the overall tally to 1,27,846. The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,375 samples. While the Puducherry region accounted for 18 cases out of the total 40, Karaikal registered eight, Yanam one, and Mahe region 13.

The active cases were 443 of whom 101 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 342 were in home isolation. While 50 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,546. No fresh fatality was reported during the last twenty- four hours from any of the regions. The toll remained 1,857.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the department has examined 19.03 lakh samples so far and found 16.08 lakh out of them to be negative. He said the test positivity rate was 1.19 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.20 percent, respectively. The department has administered 11,12,237 doses so far and they comprised 7,22,093 first doses and 3,90,144 second doses.

(With Inputs From IANS, PTI)