Puducherry: Owning to the decline in the decline in the covid cases, the Puducherry government on Tuesday allowed restarting regular classes for medical and paramedical courses. The Union Territory on Monday reported two COVID-19 deaths and 81 new cases as the infection rate fell below the 2% mark.

According to the data released by the government, Puducherry and Karaikal recorded one death each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,771. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,411), Karaikal (223), Yanam (104) and Mahe (33).

Puducherry accounted for 63 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 4,214 tests, followed by Karaikal (6), Yanam (1) and Mahe (11). The test positivity rate was 1.92%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.33%.

The data further adds that 171 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,413. Of this, 246 patients were in hospitals and 1,167 in home isolation. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,19,057 cases against 1,15,873 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 13.90 lakh tests administered so far, over 11.88 lakh returned negative. On the vaccination front, the total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 5,92,907.

So far, 37,530 healthcare workers, 22,942 frontline staff and 4,23,271 members of the public have been vaccinated across the Union Territory.