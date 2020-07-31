New Delhi: Punjab has decided to allow provisional admission of as many as 31,022 open category candidates in Class 11 in schools as regular students, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday. “However, such students will have to take the examinations of class 10 when things become normal,” Singla said. Also Read - Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew From 11 PM-5 AM, Gyms to Open on August 5 | Read Details

He said the matriculation result of regular students was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) recently on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). Also Read - 21 Die in Punjab After Consuming Spurious Liquor, CM Amarinder Singh Orders Magisterial Probe

But the result of ‘open school’ students was withheld as these students are not covered under the CCE criteria, the minister said. “The open category candidates were in dilemma as they were not getting admission in schools as regular students. Also Read - Pakistan Imposes 10-day Lockdown in Punjab Province to Contain Coronavirus

After reviewing the situation, we have decided to provide them a short-term relief. Now they will be able to get admission in Class 11 provisionally subject to the condition that as and when the things become normal (COVID-19 situation), they will have to take the matriculation examinations,” Singla said in an official release.