Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) on behalf of the District and Sessions Judges in the State of Haryana is hiring candidates for the posts of Clerk. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at sssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 390 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is October 30, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Candidate can apply online from : 15/10/2022 11:59 P.M.

Last date/time for Online Registration: 30/10/2022 11:59 P.M.

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Vacancy

Clerk: 390 posts

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Clerk Educational Qualification: The applicant should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized university. He/she should have passed matriculation examination with Hindi as one of the subject andmust have proficiency in operation of Computers.

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the notification shared above.

DIRECT LINK: Download Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment Notification

Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at sssc.gov.in Applicants are required to have a valid personal active E-mail ID as all the information regarding the recruitment process will be sent on their recorded E-Mail ID throughout the process.