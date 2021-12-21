Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: The High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) has invited online applications to hire candidates for the post of Stenographer in the Subordinate Courts of Punjab and Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on or before 15 January 2022. The online application begins from December 21, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the High Court www.highcourtchd.gov.in and on the recruitment cell web portal, www.recruitmenthighcourtchd.com.Also Read - Osmania University Results For UG Courses Declared on osmania.ac.in | Download Your Scorecard Via Direct Link Given Here

For further details on Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021, please scroll down. Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 708 Medical Officer Posts | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

Vacancy Details Also Read - OSCBL Recruitment 2021: Fresh Notification Out For Assistant Manager, Other Posts on odishascb.com | Application Begins From Dec 29

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Sr. Scale Stenographers: 35 posts.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts should be in the age group of 21-30 years of age as of January 15, 2022. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for persons with disability, Ex-Servicemen, and Government Employee Categories.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

According to the detailed notification, the minimum qualification for the post is the degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized University and has proficiency in operation of computers (Word processing and Spreadsheets). Merely satisfying eligibility criterion does not entitle candidates to be called for test. High Court reserves the right to adopt any shortlisting criterion to call the candidates for the test.

Selection Process

Candidates shall be required to take down dictation at the speed of 100 w.p.m. in English Shorthand and to transcribe (word processing test) the same on the computer at the speed of 20 w.p.m. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Click Here: Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment Detailed Notification