Bank Jobs 2023: Punjab and Sind Bank is Hiring. Check Job Position, Fee, Last Date Here
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Punjab and Sind Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in the bank on a contract basis. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. The last date to apply is March 20, 2023. For more details on the Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- The Online Application form begins from: March 08, 2023
- The last date to submit the Online Application: March 20, 2023
Punjab and Sind Bank Vacancy 2023
- Chief Digital Officer (CDO): 01 post
- Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): 01 post
Punjab and Sind Bank Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here
- Chief Digital Officer (CDO): Engineering Graduate in computer science/information technology/ electronics and communication/MCA from a reputed Govt. recognized University/Institute in India.
- Chief Marketing Officer(CMO): Candidate must be a graduate and full-time two years MBA(Marketing)/ Full time two years PGDNA (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration)/Full-time PGDBM(Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management) with specialization in Marketing.
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Check Application Fee
- Rs 1180+ Transaction charges
Punjab and Sind Bank Selection Process
“The procedure for engagement in above posts on contract basis will be by way of shortlisting and interview,” reads the official notification. The short-listing and call for interview will be on the basis of the details provided by the candidates in the application & documents submitted along with the application. For more details, check out the job description shared below.
Punjab and Sind Bank Job Description PDF – Direct Link
Punjab and Sind Bank Job – Apply Online
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 20, 2023, through the official website —punjabandsindbank.co.in. No other means/ mode of application are acceptable. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the SUBMIT BUTTON.
