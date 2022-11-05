Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 50 Posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in
Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank have released a recruitment notification. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.
Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank have released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 20. A total of 50 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.
Also Read:
- DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1061 Posts From Nov 7 at drdo.gov.in. Check Details HERE
- NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result on Nov 9
- NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality. Details Here
Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Important DATES HERE
|Important Events
|Dates
|Commencement of on-line registration of application
|05/11/2022
|Closure of registration of application
|20/11/2022
|Closure for editing application details
|20/11/2022
|Last date for printing your application
|05/12/2022
|Online Fee Payment
|05/11/2022 to 20/11/2022
Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Vacancy 2022
|Name of the post
|Number of Vacancies
|Technical Officer Architect
|2
|First Safety Officer
|1
|Forex Officer
|13
|Forex Dealer
|2
|Forex Officer
|3
|Marketing Officer/Relationship Manager
|25
|Data Analyst
|2
|Treasury Dealer
|2
Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Eligibility Criteria:
Check Educational Qualification Here
- Technical Officer Architect: Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from a university recognized by the government of India. Must have a valid registration of council of Architecture.
- First Safety Officer: B.E (Fire Engineering)/ B E.(Fire)/B Tech.(Safety & Fire engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology and Safety Engineering).
Direct Link: APPLY Online For Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment
Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Selection Procedure
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process from the link given below:
Direct Link: Download Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment Notification
How to Apply For Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 20, 2022, through the official website —punjabandsindbank.co.in.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.