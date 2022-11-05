Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 50 Posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank have released a recruitment notification. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Updated: November 5, 2022 6:24 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Looking for a career in banking? Check this article.

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank have released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 20. A total of 50 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Important DATES HERE

Important EventsDates
Commencement of on-line registration of application05/11/2022
Closure of registration of application20/11/2022
Closure for editing application details20/11/2022
Last date for printing your application05/12/2022
Online Fee Payment05/11/2022 to 20/11/2022

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Vacancy 2022

Name of the postNumber of Vacancies
Technical Officer Architect2
First Safety Officer1
Forex Officer13
Forex Dealer2
Forex Officer3
Marketing Officer/Relationship Manager25
Data Analyst2
Treasury Dealer2

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Eligibility Criteria: 

Check Educational Qualification Here

  • Technical Officer Architect: Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from a university recognized by the government of India. Must have a valid registration of council of Architecture.
  • First Safety Officer: B.E (Fire Engineering)/ B E.(Fire)/B Tech.(Safety & Fire engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology and Safety Engineering).

Direct Link: APPLY Online For Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Selection Procedure

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process from the link given below:


Direct Link: Download Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment Notification

How to Apply For Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 20, 2022, through the official website —punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Published Date: November 5, 2022 6:13 PM IST

Updated Date: November 5, 2022 6:24 PM IST