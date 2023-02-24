Home

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Apply For 5714 Posts at sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Details Here

Hiring Alert: The last date for submission of the application form is February 2, 2023.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: The Department of Social Security And Women & Child Development Punjab has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at swcd.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 09, 2023. A total of 5714 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Registration begins: February 17, 2023

Last Date to Apply: March 09, 2023

Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy Details

Name of the Post and Number of Vacancies here

Anganwadi workers(men): 1016 posts

Mini Anganwadi Worker: 129 posts

Anganwadi helpers: 4569 posts

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 – Overview Here

Recruitment Body Punjab WCD Name of the Post Punjab Anganwadi Total Vacancies 5714 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 17th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 9th March 2023 Official Website swcd.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Anganwadi Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection pross through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply For Punjab Anganwadi Jobs 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 09, 2023, through the official website —swcd.punjab.gov.in.

