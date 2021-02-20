Chandigarh: The Punjab government has started a placement cell under ‘Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobaar’ mission to help students who want to study or seek jobs abroad. The cell has begun in Mohali as a pilot project. The youths will be given counselling and guidance based on their qualifications and work visas. The placement cell was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. This initiative by the Punjab government will immensely help students and youths who want to go abroad to study and work, based on their qualifications. Also Read - Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Congress Wins Big in Urban Body Polls, Returns to Bathinda After 53 Years
Step 1: Those who are interested can register themselves by filling a google form online from February 21 to February 25. Registration link- https://forms.gle/4P2VWyKBgV2wvsgr5
Step 2: Candidate will have to fill in the all details including their name, PGRKM registration number, mobile number, email-id, and postal address, etc. You will also be asked about country and job preferences and whether you have a passport or not.
Step 3: Columns related to the writing and reading of the International English Language Testing System will have to be filled.
Step 4: Once you have completed the registration process, submit the application.
Step 5: Now, the District Employment Bureau office will verify the documents of the aspirants.
Step 6: You will be scrutinized based on your scorecard. A total of 25 people will then be selected for study and another 5 will be selected to be sent abroad for jobs.
Step 7: Now, the selected students will receive counseling from an expert team from March 1-31. The food, as well as accoomodation, will be taken care of by govt’s employment bureau in Mohali.
