Chandigarh: The Punjab government has started a placement cell under 'Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobaar' mission to help students who want to study or seek jobs abroad. The cell has begun in Mohali as a pilot project. The youths will be given counselling and guidance based on their qualifications and work visas. The placement cell was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. This initiative by the Punjab government will immensely help students and youths who want to go abroad to study and work, based on their qualifications.

During the counselling, students will be informed about universities and courses best suited for them. Job seekers will be given information about the best companies to help them make an informed decision.