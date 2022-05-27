PSEB Class 10, 12 Result Expected Date: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will release the Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Results in the last week of June 2022. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior board official has confirmed this news. Once the results are out, candidates can download the result through the official website of the Board, pseb.ac.in. The Board conducted the Class 10 Board exam from April 29 to May 19, 2022. The PSEB Class 12 Board exams were conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022. The exams were held at a various examination centre in the state.Also Read - Job Alert! WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: WBPRB Issues Notification For 1600 Vacancies

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Result: Here’s How to Download?