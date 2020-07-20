PSEB 12th Results 2020: The Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB 12th results 2020 today anytime. Once the results are out, the students can check their score on the official website pseb.ac.in. Also Read - PSEB 12th Result 2019: Punjab Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Scores on Official Website pseb.ac.in, Check Now

As per updates, the PSEB 12th results 2020 will be declared for all the streams – science, commerce and arts. This year, nearly 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB 12th Board examination.

This year, only three exams were conducted before pandemic broke out in the country, and the rest of the exams were postponed. Later, the PSEB decided to cancel the remaining examination and to declare the result based on the examinations that were conducted. However, the merit list of students will not be released this year.

Notably, the PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

PSEB 12th Results 2020: How to Check Your Score

1) Students need to visit the official website pseb.ac.in

2) Then, they need to click on the result link on the homepage.

3) After that, they should enter their required details such as roll number and other details.

4) They now need to click on the submit button and view their results.

PSEB 12th Results 2020: Where to Check Your Score

Once the results are announced by the Punjab School Education Board, students will be able to check their score on the official website pseb.ac.in. The website can also be accessed from mobile phones.

Over 86.41% of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination last year. Notably, the pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent last year.