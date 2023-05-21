Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2023 Before May 31; Here’s How To Check Marks at pseb.ac.in

ZEE Sites

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Expected Date: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Updated: May 21, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Expected Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali is expected to announce the results for the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) on or before May 31, 2023. The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on the official website — pseb.ac.in. The board is expected to announce the results through a press release, followed by activating the result link on the website. Along with the announcement of Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023, officials will release statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall passing percentage.

