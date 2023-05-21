Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2023 Before May 31; Here’s How To Check Marks at pseb.ac.in

“The Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023,” reads the official statement on the website. This year, the Board conducted the examination between February 20 to April 21, 2023. You may like to read

How to Download PSEB 12th Result 2023?

To access the Punjab Board Class 12th results, a student need to enter his/her roll numbers. This time, approximately 2.5 lakh students have registered for the examination. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at . On the homepage, look for the result link. Enter the login details and click on the submit option. Your PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Student’s name, Roll number, Parent’s name, Category, Subjects, Total marks, Theory and practical marks, Registration number, Stream, and Qualifying status are some of the details mentioned on the PSEB Class 12th scorecard. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.