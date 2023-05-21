Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2023 Before May 31; Here’s How To Check Marks at pseb.ac.in
PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Expected Date: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on the official website — pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Expected Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali is expected to announce the results for the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) on or before May 31, 2023. The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on the official website — pseb.ac.in. The board is expected to announce the results through a press release, followed by activating the result link on the website. Along with the announcement of Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023, officials will release statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall passing percentage.
How to Download PSEB 12th Result 2023?
To access the Punjab Board Class 12th results, a student need to enter his/her roll numbers. This time, approximately 2.5 lakh students have registered for the examination. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result. Follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage, look for the result link.
- Enter the login details and click on the submit option.
- Your PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 will be declared on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Student’s name, Roll number, Parent’s name, Category, Subjects, Total marks, Theory and practical marks, Registration number, Stream, and Qualifying status are some of the details mentioned on the PSEB Class 12th scorecard. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.
