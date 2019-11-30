Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday released the timetable for the Class 10th and Class 12th examination. The exam will begin from March 3, 2020, and will go on till April 8, 2020.

All those who would be appearing for the examination can visit the official website pseb.ac.in and check the timetable out.

As per the official datesheet, class 10th examination will commence from March 17, 2020, and will conclude on April 8, 2020. The Class 12th examination will begin from March 3, 2020, and end on March 27, 2020.

Students must also note that class 10th exam will be conducted in the first shift ( from 10 AM to 1:15 PM), while the class 12th examination will be held in the second shift from 2 PM till 5:15 PM.

Click here to download class 10th datesheet

