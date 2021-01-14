The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has released Punjab Board Exam 2021 for students of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12. The candidates can now check the date sheets on the official website of the website of the board i.e. pseb.ac.in. According to the datesheet released by the board the examinations will be held in the month of March and April 2021. Also Read - Museum on Wheels: Punjabi Artisan Sets Up Makeshift Sikh Museum at Singhu Border

The board has released timetable for primary, middle, matric and intermediate class students. The PSEB Matric and Intermediate Exam 2021 Timetable can be downloaded by students by logging onto the board's official website i.e. pseb.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct links below:

As per the timetable released today, PSEB 5th Class Exam 2021 will be held from 16th to 24th March 2021 while practical exam for this class would be organized from 24th to 27th March 2021.

For Class 8 students, the theory papers would be held from 22nd March and continue until 7th April 2021. Practical assessment for Class 8 students would be held from 8th to 19th April 2021.

Punjab Matriculation Exam 2021 for students, who are in Class 10, will be held from 9th April to 5th May 2021. On the other hand Class 12 i.e. Intermediate Exam of PSEB for students of all streams would be organized from 22nd March to 27th April 2021.