Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the second term examinations for Classes V, VIII, X, and XII from March 15. The second-term exam, which will be the final exams will be subjective in nature. The information for these final exams has been uploaded on the board official website www.pseb.ac.in.Also Read - PSEB Punjab Class 12 Result 2021 DECLARED at pseb.ac.in: 96.48% Students Pass, Here’s How To Check Score

The Class 5 exam will be held from March 15 to March 23 while the dates for Class 8 are from April 4-22. The exam for Class 10 will be held from April 25 to May 12 and for Class 12 from April 7 to May 12. Also Read - Board Exams 2021: Punjab Joins List of States to Cancel Class 12th Board Exam 2021. Check PSEB Result/Evaluation Criteria

According to reports, around 3.07 lakh students are appearing in Class 12, 3.25 lakh students in Class 10, 3.20 lakh in Class 8, and 3.24 in Class 5. Also Read - PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 Result 2021 DECLARED: 99.93% Pass Class 10 Exams. Details Here

PSEB Date Sheet 2022 Important Dates Class 5th Exams Term-1 re-exam date 05 -08 Mar 2022 Class 8th Exams Term-1 re-exam date 05 -08 Mar 2022 Class 10th Exams Exam Dates 13 – 18 Dec 2021 Class 12th Exams Exam Dates 13 – 22 Dec 2021

It is to be noted that the academic year had been divided into two terms with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The result would be declared according to the average of both terms, he added.

The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only, while others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier.

Last year, the PSEB had announced 30% reduction in the syllabi for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2021-22.