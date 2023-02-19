Home

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Revised Schedule Here

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Exams: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to conduct the PSEB Senior Secondary Examination 2023 from tomorrow, February 20. The PSEB Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with the General Punjabi and Punjab History and Culture papers on the first day of the exam followed by Music(vocal) on February 21. The Punjab board Class 12th board exam will conclude on April 21, 2023.

The PSEB Class 12th examination will be held for a duration of three hours. Meanwhile, for Computer Science, NSQF, Physical Education, and Sports subjects, the exams will be conducted for two hours duration. Before appearing for the examination, candidates are advised to go through the important instructions, and guidelines listed below.

Punjab Board Exams 2023: PSEB Class 12th Exam Day Guidelines Here

Students are requested to carry PSEB Class 12 admit card 2023 to the examination centre.

Students are advised to be present in the examination hall at the given time.

Divyang students and students with disabilities will be given an additional 20 minutes to complete their PSEB 12th exams.

Students will be given 15 minutes extra time to fill up the OMR sheets.

Students will not be permitted to bring any electronic devices, such as cell phones or calculators, to the examination centre.

Students must arrive at the examination centre 30 minutes before the exam begins.

The candidate may be disqualified from the exams if they use any unfair methods during the exam.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023

PSEB has also revised the Class 12 exam datesheet for the 2023 board theory exams. According to the PSEB class 12 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on March 6 will now be conducted on April 21. Students can download the PSEB Senior Secondary Examination 2023 Revised Date Sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. The decision has been taken in view of the Hola Mahalla celebrations across the state. The NSQF subjects’ exam have also switched places with the exam for Music (Tabla) and fundamentals of e-business.

The exam which has been postponed is Environmental Education (Code 139 ) examination. The class 12 board exams will be held between February 20 and April 21 at 2:00 PM. As per the timetable 2023, the Punjab board Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, in the morning shift from 10 AM to 1:15 AM. For more updates, check the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

