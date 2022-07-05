PSEB 10th Result 2022: Scoring 99.o4% marks, Nancy Rani has topped the class 10 examinations conducted by the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB), the results of which were declared on Tuesday. This year, the overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 result is 97.94 per cent. For the unversed, PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma announced the PSEB 10th result through a virtual press conference. Students can check their results on the official website—pseb.ac.in using exam roll numbers.Also Read - PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 10 Results Declared at pseb.ac.in; 97.94% Pass
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Check Top 3 Toppers Here
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|Nancy Rani
|644/650
|2
|Dilpreet Kaur
|644/650
|3
|Komanpreet Kaur
Though Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur have got the same marks, due to regulation of PSEB, Nancy is younger in age so Nancy is 1st and Dilpreet is 2nd.
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Top 3 Districts
- Gurdaspur
- Pathankot
- Firozpur
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
Also Read - PSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Declares Class 12 Term 2 Result; Steps to Download Scorecard Here
- Visit the official website– pseb.ac.in
- Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.