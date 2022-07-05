PSEB 10th Result 2022: Scoring 99.o4% marks, Nancy Rani has topped the class 10 examinations conducted by the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB), the results of which were declared on Tuesday. This year, the overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 result is 97.94 per cent. For the unversed, PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma announced the PSEB 10th result through a virtual press conference. Students can check their results on the official website—pseb.ac.in using exam roll numbers.Also Read - PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 10 Results Declared at pseb.ac.in; 97.94% Pass

Rank Name Marks 1 Nancy Rani 644/650 2 Dilpreet Kaur 644/650 3 Komanpreet Kaur

Though Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur have got the same marks, due to regulation of PSEB, Nancy is younger in age so Nancy is 1st and Dilpreet is 2nd.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Top 3 Districts

Gurdaspur

Pathankot

Firozpur

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard